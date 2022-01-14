Speaking as a former middle school teacher, and community member, I’d like to underscore the inappropriateness of Marysville High School’s “Indian” mascot (Policy 0410), which is a prime example of needed change going forward.
Well-intentioned people often do not recognize unconscious bias, nor ethnic stereotyping clad in positive terms (the “Indian Way”, etc.) and the deleterious effects of such attitudes. When respected adults promote school spirit in the guise of ethnic mascots, mottos and images, young people are not in a position to recognize potential longterm harmful effects.
Kudos to MJUSD Superintendent Dr. Fal Asrani for encouraging ongoing community participation in this discussion. Kudos to Board member Alisan Hastey for thinking deeply and urging continuance of the conversation at upcoming school board meetings. Kudos to MHS teacher Angela Stegall, to Johnson Park outreach counselor Yesenia Cachu, to Yuba County Schools Superintendent Dr. Francisco Reveles and to Arts Council Director David Read for publicly elucidating issues surrounding equity and nondiscrimination in local schools through the lens of their professional and personal experience. Informed adult advocacy is vital for all students.
Righting wrongs should not depend upon a wronged individual or group seeking recompense. It is up to us as educators, as caring parents and community members, to remove offensive symbols and initiate a new era with our young people. We must be more than bystanders. May 2022 be the year that Marysville High School does the right thing.
Andrea Ickes-Dunbar,
Marysville
