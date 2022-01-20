Ref: Letter from Andrea Ickes-Dunbar
Thank you for your eloquent letter published in the Appeal-Democrat regarding changing the disgraceful Indian name from Marysville High School. While we are changing things let’s not forget to change the following:
1: Alma mater song-hail is mentioned a couple of times in the song-not right-the students can’t distinguish between hail and hell.
2: The school newspaper, the “powwow” - it’s offensive. Everyone has computers and laptops. The students don’t need any stinking papers to know what’s happening. They’ll just look online.
3: School colors: black and orange. Definitely gotta change black, well because it’s black, yuck! And orange has got to change! It rhymes with nothing we will give the students some nice pastel colors. Perhaps lavender and fuchsia. Won’t those colors look great on a football helmet…
4: School yearbook-the tomahawk-Oh my eyes! Let’s not forget about Mr. and Miss tomahawk. Two of the finest students voted by their peers, to acknowledge hard work and perseverance. Let’s rename them Mr. TreeHugger and Miss climate change-that shouldn’t offend anyone.
5: Cena field-baseball diamond-change immediately please. We wouldn’t want to show the students that with hard work, sweat and effort they too could improve their community, like Joe Cena did.
6: Football stadium-one of, if not the finest places to observe a contest in all of Northern California. Named after one of Marysville High School alumni: Not only did Glenn Harris attend and graduate Marysville High School he furthered his education and became a stellar citizen by helping people in law enforcement and probation. Mr. Harris was not only an “Indian” while attending Marysville High School he was a proud red blooded Indian by heritage. Let’s just change that legacy immediately! Allison Hastey, among others, is mentioned in the letter as a board member and a deep thinker. If memory serves she was a “Honker”. Perhaps she and your efforts should be concentrated on that school! What kind of mascot is a “Honker”?
Larry Bradbury,
Member of the Marysville High School Class of 1969
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.