I am sick and tired of the whiners who write letters to the editor about the migrants arriving in CA. It does not matter if they are sent from Florida, Texas or enter CA illegally by breaching the border. The State of CA has declared itself a sanctuary state and it is YOU the tax payer who is footing the financial burden. You should either open your pocketbook, live and accept what is happening, or change how and who you vote into office. The border should be respected as it was when immigration first began. When you legally entered this country, you had a sponsor, who was responsible for you and you would not be a financial burden to the American taxpayer. Legal immigration is the only way to solve one of the problems we face today.
Russ McAnulty