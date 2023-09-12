There's chatter about mileage taxes that Legislators want to implement in the future in California due to the insufficient gas tax fund. The State has mandated that by the year 2035, electric vehicles are to be the only cars sold in the State of California due to its zero-admission standard. However, the people who own and operate gas vehicles pay their fair share into the gas tax fund.
The people who own EV-cars get to use the HOV lanes and receive discount on home electric bills and receive California rebate of $1000 to $7500 through the California Clean Vehicle Rebate Program at the time of purchase or lease. EV-cars owners receive Insurance Discounts and free Parking Opportunities which gas vehicles owners do not receive. The people who own and operate gas vehicles pay taxes for the use of owning regular old-fashioned vehicles by purchasing gas with their gas taxes at the same time and EV owners’ vehicle do not pay anything.