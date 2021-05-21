I am so proud of the fighting men and women who serve in our military; for their values, courage, patriotism, and most of all, their love of country. For the past hundred plus years, they have given their very lives for this country, and for people from foreign lands. They have fought against freedom and oppression. Now their freedoms are being taken away. They are being attacked by the county that they have taken an oath to protect. For years, they have fought for freedom. If they do not surrender to a certain way of thinking, they will be labeled as unpatriotic and put down verbally and ridiculed. This is unacceptable. We, as American citizens, cannot allow this. We have got to take a stand. I call that tyranny. What is our government thinking? These men and women are there to defend and protect, but for what? Their rights are being taken away — there will not be any freedoms left to protect.
What is our country becoming? We are told what to think, what to eat, how to speak; what words and terms are acceptable or “not,” what our children can or cannot read, what movies are acceptable, etc., etc., etc. — and most of all, what are our children being taught in our public schools? Parents beware — and check that out.
We are slowly losing our country and our way of life. It is not too late. We can voice our opinion and be heard at the ballot box. We have the power, but do we have the courage? This is the greatest country on the planet. That is why everyone wants to come here. Don’t allow our freedoms to be taken away. It’s up to each and every one of us to do “something.” Stand up for our brave men and women who sacrifice so much for our freedoms. The freedoms we take for granted and think will always be here?
God gave us this great land, to love and protect — today, thank our military for all they have given for this great United States of America. Land of the free, because of the brave.
Don’t allow “their” freedoms to be taken away — call your senators, representative, and tell them this is unacceptable and “not” how we treat our military.
Marian Mladineo,
Marysville
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 490 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.