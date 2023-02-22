I look forward to reading The Appeal but I get frustrated with the misinformation conveyed by your headlines and your Other View contributors.
Last Friday’s (February 17) front page stated in bold print, “Another Nail in Trump’s Coffin”. It sounded pretty serious until I read the article reporting that a Georgia special grand jury “said it believed at least one witness it heard from may have lied under oath”. That was it. Yet your newspaper and the liberal news outlets, CNN & MSNBC, all got their knickers in a knot reporting this profound conclusion. The article noted in small print that the “jurors did not seek testimony from… Trump himself”.
Wow. Somebody lied. Tell that to President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas who tell us that the Southern border is secure.
Friday’s paper also contained the “Other View” by a lawyer who apparently specializes in divorce law. I often refer to Orwell’s 1984 but I do not find support for giving educators control over what is taught in our local elementary and high schools that crosses over from education to sociology. What about us parents?
His characterization of Governor DeSantis’ opposition to teaching young students critical race theory and LGBTQ history as an attempt to stop teaching the facts of black history and that some in our society do no accept traditional gender distinctions. In my opinion that would be enough said. If they want to explore these topics they can talk to their parents or do their own readily available research. Unfortunately, the way these topics are now being taught in some schools is problematic and that is what Governor DeSantis is opposed to. I and many others agree with him.
Also in “Guest View” by Mr. Lewin, who reportedly is a former Marysville High school teacher, rants about the tariffs imposed by President Trump on China which have greatly harmed our walnut farmers. I hope that when he taught he gave the full story to his students. In this case he failed to remind us that the current President has failed to reverse the policy although he reversed many of former President Trump’s policies the day he [Biden] took office.
This oversite reminds me of a relative of mine who consistently tells me that in 1967 President Ronald Reagan closed many mental hospitals in California when he signed legislation intended to end institutionalization of patients against their will. Yes, he signed legislation passed by the legislature but this was in response to a national effort to give civil rights to individuals who had not been convicted of any crime. It apparently has not worked out well. But I wonder why so many years of Democratic rule has not reopened these hospitals.