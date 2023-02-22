I look forward to reading The Appeal but I get frustrated with the misinformation conveyed by your headlines and your Other View contributors.

Last Friday’s (February 17) front page stated in bold print, “Another Nail in Trump’s Coffin”. It sounded pretty serious until I read the article reporting that a Georgia special grand jury “said it believed at least one witness it heard from may have lied under oath”. That was it. Yet your newspaper and the liberal news outlets, CNN & MSNBC, all got their knickers in a knot reporting this profound conclusion. The article noted in small print that the “jurors did not seek testimony from… Trump himself”.

Tags

Recommended for you