We are into Winter now, and the leaves are falling off the trees. Now we can see where there are mistletoe parasites growing on trees all around the Linda area.
The arborists report that the only way to control the spread of mistletoe is by communal cooperation.
Perhaps the county could place a notice in the land taxes asking the owners to either cut off the mistletoe parasite or cut down the trees which have become infested with mistletoe.
Herman W. Von Borstel,
Olivehurst
