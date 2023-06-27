Thank you for the excellent article in the Saturday June 24 Weekender edition of the AD, "Sutter County Museum Unveils New Murals" by our friend and collaborator, Shamaya Sutton. These beautiful new agriculture-centric works of art are a wonderful addition to the main gallery of the Museum. I would, however, like to clarify the source of funding for these murals used to pay the artists. Last year, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture applied for and received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) under the competitive American Rescue Plan regranting program that was offered to local arts agencies with the capacity to regrant funds to their local art and culture organizations as well local artists. YSAC was awarded $100,000 for regranting under this competitive grant program. Applications were solicited and grants awarded following an adjudication process. $10,000 grants were awarded to the Yuba Sutter Master Chorale and the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society, in addition to the Sutter County Museum for the mural project. Smaller grants were awarded to the Yuba City Youth Ballet, Tri-County Diversity, YES Charter Academy, and individual artists. We have worked with Madelyne Templeton on a number of projects in the past including the 120' mural, "Coming to America," adjacent to the Marysville Buddhist Church, the student supported mural at Edward P. Duplex Continuation School in Wheatland, several of the utility box mini murals in Yuba City and greatly admire her talent. We look forward to meeting Nicolai Larsen with whom we have not worked in the past. Our awardees of the Upstate CA Creative Corps regranting program should be announced later this week.
David Read