It is sadly hilarious and sorely hypocritical when Trump cultists say, “I have overstepped and overreached when individuals cry out slanderous names towards our nation’s leaders and self-righteously blanket-judge those leaders’ supporters.”
However, it is okay for Trumpty Dumbty to call Little Adam Schiff, Crazy Jim (Jim Acosta), Dicky Durbin, Sneaky Dianne (Dianne Feinstein), Crazy Bernie (Bernie Sanders),Crooked Hillary (Hillary Clinton), Cryin’ Chuck/Fake Tears Chuck Schumer, Low Energy Jeb Bush, Little Marco (Marco Rubio), Little George Stephanopoulos, Lyin’ Ted (Ted Cruz), Pocahontas/Goofy Elizabeth Warren, Rocket Man (Kim Jong Un), Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd, Liberal Puppet Jones (Doug Jones).
Yet, the cult of Trump worshipers attack people for playing on an equal field verbally with Trump and his supporters. Sweet, delicate words do not work on Trump or his brainwashed haters. The only words they understand are childish, vulgar name calling and Trumpisms.
It is okay for Trump and the unrighteous right to attack Obama, still, even though he is no longer in office. Attacking him racially, saying “Obama was not born in the United States, the most ignorant president in our history, a disaster, and founder of ISIS.”
When people are outraged, they often lash out in anger.
Even Jesus did, when he lashed out at the Sadducees, Pharisees and Jews who turned God’s temple into a den of thieves, which is what Trump has done to the White House and abused God’s word, when he held it backwards and upside down.
Something the devil enjoyed, laughing all the way to hell with the deceived church in tow.
– Pat Johnston,
Red Bluff