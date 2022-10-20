I am so encouraged to learn the new Pacific School Institute is appealing the charter petition that was previously denied by the Yuba City School Board. It is up to our county board of education to realize the advantages this school's structure offers and work to bring this educational support to the children of need in our community.

Last school year I befriended a Yuba City student who was about 10 years old and could not read or do first grade arithmetic. Being unable to function at that educational level, her self esteem was low and sitting in a classroom where reading and math were lost to her had no value. 

Recommended for you