I am so encouraged to learn the new Pacific School Institute is appealing the charter petition that was previously denied by the Yuba City School Board. It is up to our county board of education to realize the advantages this school's structure offers and work to bring this educational support to the children of need in our community.
Last school year I befriended a Yuba City student who was about 10 years old and could not read or do first grade arithmetic. Being unable to function at that educational level, her self esteem was low and sitting in a classroom where reading and math were lost to her had no value.
Yuba City teachers seldom saw her for she seldom went to school and when her parents were contacted there was no cooperation. If she becomes a woman in our society who can't read or write, my concern is for her life. The Pacific Charter Institution offers us an answer to this child and others who would benefit by the intermixing of students of different grade levels, an environment where they would feel more comfortable and the flexibility of meeting the special needs of each of them.
The basic educational tools, reading and math, are essential to them earning a living.
In our area there are several charter schools which offer opportunities for students with special interests like art, college prep, and S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, math). I am a huge supporter of them all!
New Pacific Institute is for the students who haven't benefited by the established school programs and need a different format. New Pacific Institute can fill that need and offer struggling young people a path to success which will be a benefit to all of society, us!