Re: Newsom Lawsuit
I think these Republicans that are making this argument are a little too late. I have already voted with my mail-in ballot as millions have done already. We are all hurrying in to the elections office to cast our ballots before our so-called president destroys our election for the first time in history.
Whatever these Republicans are doing is a waste of taxpayer money even using the courts to object.
I don’t need to remind you we are in an out-of-control pandemic that has infected so many in Yuba-Sutter. I’ve been voting by mail for at least a decade and never has my vote not counted. There is nothing fraudulent about voting by mail. Only registered voters get ballots, that’s what Trump never says when he claims fraud. This is a stupid waste of time and taxpayer money. Yes, we are paying for all this malfeasance too.
Jacquelyn Bockius,
Yuba City
