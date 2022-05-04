I was an avid appeal subscriber about 10 years ago, and I moved from the area, and so I stopped getting the paper; when I moved back, I never subscribed… Until recently. Reading the paper always gave me a feeling of “home” and comfort. I resubscribed about six months ago and I must say I’ve been very disheartened that our paper has so little to show anymore…(i’m not laying blame on anyone I’m just making an observation)
I understand that times have changed, and social media platforms and streaming have taken away much of the physical copies of our news. However, I just wanted to ask if there’s still a place to put in a Thursday educational page like they used to have—on which high school seniors in the area wrote weekly columns. Many students were able to submit writings of poetry or short stories; and there were puzzles and games and jokes. Perhaps highlight a teacher once a week. I would love to see more of that.
Also, what about a day where there is a “spotlight“ —where each week the Appeal spotlights a local business?
And possibly have more articles and information on “Pay it forwards” and the good that people are doing – just a suggestion. We’ve been inundated for the past several years with so much political garbage and divisive talk (on both sides) because of our political views or medicinal views, and it’s time to focus on good instead of tearing each other down all the time. I’ve been on this earth long enough to know that no matter how positive an article one tries to write, there will always be a negative reaction, so I’m not expecting everyone to agree, but if we don’t suggest something, how will anyone know?
… I hope this will reach someone’s ears.
Sandi Waters,
Plumas Lake
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.