There are some who say the reason that North Yuba Water District (NYWD) is not delivering irrigation water to Dobbins/Oregon House is the drought. There is drought in much of California.
However, the Feather River watershed is not suffering drought conditions, according to a recent report given at the South Feather Water and Power Agency (SFWPA) board meeting May 24, 2022. The report is an official document and will be filed at the State Water Resources Department.
“The watershed is consistently providing more water than is being used or requested.” It was stated that supply is far greater than uses. “And even as SFWPA irrigation customers are being served, there is still more water than is used or requested.”
SFWPA has offered to sell water to Dobbins/Oregon House irrigation customers. NYWD refuses to put the offer from SFWPA on its agenda.
Note that all these surrounding water districts, Browns Valley Irrigation District, SFWPA, and Nevada County are serving their irrigation customers. These districts have managed their time and resources to fulfill obligations to customers and benefit their communities.
Donna Corson
Dobbins