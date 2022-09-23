When you vote (and mail-in ballots are on their way to you), please take a close look at one set of down-ballot races. The election for the North Yuba Water District Board will determine, in a real and lasting way, the future of the Yuba Foothills. And what happens in the foothills will forever impact the rest of Yuba County. 

The incumbents – Hawthorne, Hughes, Cross and Neilson – have decided to sell our water to large industrial farmers in the south; contracts have already been signed. The challengers – Furnee, Ronneberg, Wright and Plumb/Napierski – are united in their determination to keep the water here, for use in farming and fire-mitigation.

