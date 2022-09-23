When you vote (and mail-in ballots are on their way to you), please take a close look at one set of down-ballot races. The election for the North Yuba Water District Board will determine, in a real and lasting way, the future of the Yuba Foothills. And what happens in the foothills will forever impact the rest of Yuba County.
The incumbents – Hawthorne, Hughes, Cross and Neilson – have decided to sell our water to large industrial farmers in the south; contracts have already been signed. The challengers – Furnee, Ronneberg, Wright and Plumb/Napierski – are united in their determination to keep the water here, for use in farming and fire-mitigation.
You probably know that there are great small farmers in the foothills: fruits, vegetables, wine, olive oil, meat, cheese and baked goods. Yuba County sees the value in promoting this premium production, evidenced by the just-released grant for the study of a food-hub to be located there; and success in the foothills would directly benefit the economy of Marysville and environs.
With water flowing, the future for small foothill ag is bright, with all the associated benefits of local jobs, fire mitigation and sense of community. If that water is sold to others, there is simply no attractive future for the foothills and its inhabitants.
I urge you to vote for new blood on the board. And don’t take my word for it: there is a meet-the-candidate gathering on September 29th, 5-7 pm at the Alcouffe Center, hosted by Supervisor-Elect Messick, to which all candidates are invited. You can ask the incumbents yourself why they would impoverish our community by shipping our invaluable water to rich farmers in the south.