I just read the article about the North Yuba water board agency, in Brownsville. What the two women that was complaining forgot to mention is that the only ones harassing the water board is the fellowship of Friends. The local cult in Oregon House CA. They want to control the water, and our county. They have only their agenda. The fellowship of Friends in the past has raped young boys, harassed the supervisors, to grow illegal pot. All documented.. And has a habit of harassing people till they get what they want. They’re a danger to our foothills. Look up the fellowship of Friends. The cult lead by Robert Burton. Then you will see for yourself. Please don’t buy into their lies. Listen in to the next water board meeting. I am the only one on the call that is for the water board. All of the others is fellowship of Friends members. The harassment needs to stop.
Karen Liggett,
Marysville
