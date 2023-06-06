What I saw today is the most dangerous, ill-conceived, money waste, a local government ever contrived. Yuba City officials, apparently virtue singling, likely created the most dangerous environment ever seen in a neighborhood park. At some point, you will be reading about Nortridge Park when one of the hundreds of children that play there every day, ends up in a hospital room with horrific injuries and/or disfigurations.
What I am I talking about? Check out Northridge Park. Officials saw fit to insert 10 or so information placards, stamped out of razor-sharp sheet metal, at children’s head and neck height, next to walking paths, sidewalk games and sitting benches. These placards are attached to short metal poles, set in concrete, located at various intervals round the park. They are placed exactly where young, unstable children run, play, ride scooters, bicycle, roller blade and play soccer as a matter of course.