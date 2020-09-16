I am surprised and disappointed that the Appeal would publish a letter to the editor that was based on “alleged” accusations. This is how the media fosters deeper divide in our country.
I am referring to the YC reader that believes the fake news story by the Atlantic which alleges that President Trump made disparaging remarks about our brave men and women who have lost their lives for our freedoms. The Atlantic’s sources are by their own admission anonymous.
There have been 21 government officials, 14 who were on the Paris trip, who spoke on the record, no anonymity here, refuting the false story.
Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who is not the biggest fan of Trump, was among the officials who refuted the claim. Others present, Gen. John Kelly’s top aid, and US Ambassador to France Jamie McCourt, also confirm the story is false. Do you honestly think Gen. Kelly would have stood by and let anyone call fallen Marines losers?
People need to have the intellectual and moral fortitude to find out the facts and listen to both sides before passing such harsh and vile unsubstantiated judgement.
Carol Walters,
Yuba City