In the event that President Biden strikes a nuclear agreement with Iran or North Korea, it has to provide for the immediate monitoring of any suspected site. If we have to wait to monitor a site, they can move the nukes out of there during the waiting period. It will be the same with the site to which they are moved, and so on.
Alex Sokolow,
Marysville
