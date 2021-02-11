As I sat in the Beale Clinic parking lot, this old oak tree, sitting sentinel at the edge of the lot, began to tell me its life story. Thought you might want to share it with the community. Something to read about besides COVID.
It celebrated its birthday today -- 100 years it stood there and watched the world evolve, as it’s old limbs continued to reach toward the overhang of blue sky above. It’s sturdy branches held strong as it watched birds happily building nests in hidden corners and crevices and squirrels stored food in its hollow trunk for winter to come. It rejoiced each spring as new leaves appeared, and in the fall, as it dropped its acorns on the ground for animals to feed on. It was giving life to its neighbors, even as the earth gave the tree food and water to sustain its life.
Years came and went, as it stood sentinel, watching and rejoicing in its extended existence. Houses sprang up around it and cars parked beneath its shade. Mossy grass grew anew, every year, around its feet. Rabbits and voles and ground squirrels built shelter beneath its roots. It grew wise in the ways of the land. It celebrated its 100th birthday today and it rejoiced in the knowledge of an old oak tree.
Louise Dunn
Olivehurst
