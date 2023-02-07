I was reading about the storms, it brought back so many memories.
My family moved here when I was young. Several men wanted to incorporate Olivehurst. The county had just come out of the depression. The men that voted against it, they didn’t realize what they were doing.
We’ve had good supervisors looking to the future that did help us. They did their best for us. Olivehurst is looked down on but it’s my hometown.
We have wonderful churches and people. I did not have any reason to write this. I just wanted to. I love it and will defend it with words.