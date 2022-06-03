Got a email from City of Yuba City. They’re upping the price for the convenience of paying my water bill online. I’m thinking maybe I should pay them in person with a bucket of pennies. I can’t figure out why they charge me at all for paying online. It’s easier for them and me. No checks for them to deposit in the bank, accounts show paid as soon as the confirmation is given. No one needs to work the counter or at least it cuts down on the time employee’s spend with the public. It reduces your man hours that saves them and us tax payers and utility customers money. It seems like a win win for everyone. But no that’s not good enough. They’ve got to squeeze me for another $2.99? Please make it make sense.
Vincent Riolo,
Yuba City
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.