The year before he died, JFK spoke to students at Yale. One of his points was the following: We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.
At the chance of irritating some readers, I would like to posit that we need to choose to repeat either the 1850s or the 1950s. In the former we find the seeds of the Civil War, where slavery and states’ rights had their divisionary formations. In the latter were the seeds of the Civil Rights Act, where the rights of all were deemed more important than the rights of the few.
Right now the division is whether we should agree that the recent vote and the evaluating of ballots is valid and a new administration should move in, and on. If we can’t come to an agreement on that, we are assuredly going to repeat the 1850s. I fear there are many who will never accept the election results, no matter the proof, and opinion will meet thought, the outcome being violence. I sincerely hope I am wrong.
Bob Bush,
Yuba City
