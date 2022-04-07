In my 19 years of service as the GM of Yuba Water Agency (YWA), I don’t ever recall seeing derogatory language about my public role without the opportunity to comment. In the April 2, 2022, Appeal Democrat, editor Robert Summa wrote an article with the headline ‘It is willful neglect’ about North Yuba Water District and inserted the quote from Gretchen Flohr stating “… after the stink of Curt Aikens”. This quote reminded me of what my MBA Marketing professor said that sometimes the evaluation a person makes is more about the person making the evaluation than what is being evaluated.
I am extremely proud of YWA’s accomplishments during my tenure. Some highlights include the Governor’s Environmental and Economic Leadership Award for the Yuba Accord known for being the model for collaboratively solving California water issues instead of the usual lawsuits. YWA led the way for urbanized Yuba County to soon achieve a 200-year level of flood protection with over $500 million of levee improvements. We created hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue through water transfers and power sales from the 2016 transition out of the PG&E Power Purchase contract and used these revenues for the benefit of the people of Yuba County. In addition, I was awarded lifetime achievement awards by the Association of California Water Agencies, the Northern California Water Association, and the American Society of Civil Engineers. Very stinky!
My 19 years of agency management made me a believer in the public process. Public agencies are not run by the GM or the president of the board. Grant decisions are made by a vote of the entire board in a public process where constituents can express their concerns. There is nothing more responsive to the public than a locally elected board where the voters can vote an elected official out. My experience is that boards act in the best interest of their overall constituents and not just a minority.
I also find the article to be very misleading with the headline “It is willful neglect” and its photos of a water tank leak when later in the article it states that leaks appear to be caused by gunshots and that North Yuba has obtained a grant for $692,116 dollars to line 2 tanks and replace one. This is not willful neglect; it is good planning with a customer benefit of having a grant fund the cost instead of customers. While North Yuba Water District is certainly not perfect, I do find it interesting that multiple elected boards that could be voted out, have continued to support their projects such as the piping of the canal. Facts and not allegations are what count. Perhaps a more responsible headline instead of “It is willful neglect” would be “Is it willful neglect?” and let the reader decide.
Curt Aikens,
Yuba City
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.