So PG&E cut our power in rolling blocks. The problem is in part they don’t buy enough energy from the ISO, in part because the ISO relies on solar panels to generate electricity for the grid but when the sun goes down, no power from solar exists and lastly, Opps, other sources of of generation (Natural gas, Coal, Hydro electric) go offline due to unknown shutdowns or problems.
This is a big duh, folks. No power from the solar grid when the sun goes down … well there is a big surprise. Additionally here in Yuba City sits a now-closed functional CAL Pine electrical generating plant fueled by inexpensive natural gas that sits idle for several years with enough potential to take care of all the YS area.
Somebody in PG&E has their collective heads up their tail pipes. Is the problem really that the demand is too high or that they want to make it difficult for people to live with no power so that they will pressure the PUC to let PG&E increase their subscriber fees, knowing full well there are alternatives open to getting more electricity?
Richard Dettmer,
Yuba City