I am the wife of a disabled veteran and just learned through your paper that the Veterans Day Parade has been cancelled, however the Christmas Parade will be held.
One reason I was told was that most people that attend the Veterans parade are older. That, I feel, is not true as, having attended the Christmas Parade for many years, there are a large amount of people that are older and probably take grandchildren.
I’m not saying to cancel the Christmas Parade, but would like an explanation as to what the difference is.
Donna Hickman,
Marysville
