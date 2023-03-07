Dear Editor, it was with a great deal of interest that I read your article on 3/3/23 about Adventist Health and Paradise Hospital. 

I was working as an emergency physician in Paradise on the morning of the fire. The staff heroically worked to evacuate the patients. Some staff were trapped in the parking lot and at a nearby pharmacy. The firefighters worked very hard to save the staff. I can not say enough good things about the firefighters and the hospital staff.  

