I read recently that the Olivehurst Public Utility District is seeking input from the community about ideas for names for two new parks in the River Oaks South area in Plumas Lake. A survey was circulated with some suggestions one of which was “Kule Loklo Park” which means “Bear Valley” in the Coastal Miwok language. The Coastal Miwok are a tribe originally found in Sonoma and Marin County with no connection to Yuba County. I would strongly encourage that the OPUD Board consider naming the new parks with names that honor the indigenous peoples that lived here for 10,000 years prior to conquest. Possibilities might include Maidu Park or even Histum Yani Park which is the Maidu word for the Sutter Buttes. This translates to “Middle Mountains of the Valley” or “Spirit Mountain” depending on the source. Our local native American culture has long been overlooked and recognizing their long history in Yuba County would be a step in the right direction. Pop up murals with additional information about the Maidu and even QR codes enabling access to relevant videos would be a real “value add” to the new parks.
David Read,
Executive Director, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture
