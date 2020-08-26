The letter posted in your paper last week by Lloyd Leighton really hit the nail on the head. Lloyd was bi-partisan, pointing out how Republicans and Democrats believe only their party has the right to govern and the opposition being something other than American.
Money, money and money is the only requirement needed to gain political office in America, particularly in local, state and federal elections. However we really cannot blame those holding office as we the public can be generally termed as totally apathetic.
Democrats claim the Republican Party is bought out by those billionaires who own 98% of the country’s wealth; Republicans in turn claim all Democrats are Socialists or Communists and want to rewrite the Constitution. Thankfully there remains a large percentage of the citizenry who are Independents. Independents truly are the controlling voters and if they can continue to vote their conscience there might be hope in the country.
America has two senior citizens looking for the executive position in Washington. Unfortunately due to gerrymandering, threats, lies, money and television advertising one or the other will be given the right to rule, however, the lobbyists with their bags of money will continue their control of our executive, legislative and judicial departments of government.
Americans must vote, unfortunately the vote will be cast in favor of a Republican or Democrat and the money will flow again lining the pockets of those who received our votes. There appears to be no answer to our problem, however, we must vote hoping for a higher power to rescue America.
Thought of the day: When did you last see a homeless politician?
Philip Treanor,
Yuba City