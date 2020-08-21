America, we’ve lost our way.
The President recently complained about mail-in ballots. He spoke of reducing funding to the Post Office in the next breath. Where was Republican outrage at this threat to manipulate the voting process?
Democrats in the California Legislature voted to allow ballot harvesting. It’s a powerful opportunity for party loyalists to pressure voters on how to vote. Where was the outrage from Democrats over their party’s approval of a law that so blatantly allows for voter manipulation?
The governor issued an edict directing counties to send ballots to every registered voter. Ballots will now be sent to millions of voters who are dead or have moved. It’s another blow to election integrity and an opportunity for the unscrupulous to manipulate the vote. Where was the Democratic outrage?
We’ve devolved into a country that puts party loyalty above country. We’ve become a country where politics is driven by the intolerance of the far left and right. They shout mindless slogans. Their stock in trade is personal attacks. It’s robbing us of the solutions that come from thoughtful discussion.
Against that backdrop comes John Kasich – a Republican that endorsed Joe Biden. It wasn’t surprising that some Republicans labeled him a traitor. I disagree with his position but I salute him for his courage and integrity. How can a man that puts himself in the cross-hairs and still puts country over party be called a traitor? Those are the qualities of a real leader and patriot.
Lloyd Leighton, Republican
Yuba City