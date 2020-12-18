In the hustle and bustle of today’s busy world we sometimes forget to take time to notice the angels God has placed around us. One could not miss the angel that was our friend and leader, Barbara Paterson, who passed quietly on November 30th, 2020. She looked at every client who entered our facilities as someone loved by God and needing care from us. Hands of Hope owes a huge debt of gratitude and respect to this woman who fought so passionately for the less fortunate in our community and she did it with the ‘gloves off’!
Barbara helped found Hands of Hope in the early years and became Board President in 2012. She held that position with honor until this year, when her illness took her from us to be cared for by her loving family in Southern California. Barbara attended community functions, fundraisers, and partner agency meetings tirelessly, and helped establish Hands of Hope as a local advocate for the homeless and less fortunate. We, who have been left entrusted with the future of Hands of Hope, know our path as Barbara laid it out for us daily. We will continue to serve the homeless with love and compassion as she did and always remember to; ‘buy the shoes, eat the cookie, and dance the dance’.
Rick Millhollin,
executive director,
Hands of Hope
