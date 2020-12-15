Thank you to Editor Steve Miller for dedicating a tribute to the late Barbara Paterson, the dedicated Hands of Hope volunteer. As a charter volunteer and worker at the Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST) associated with Hands of Hope, I am sorry she passed away, I was not aware until I read the Editor’s Notes. She will be missed.
Secondly, I would like to appreciate the letters in the Open Forum on December 12th. Namely, Lyla Gilbert, Richard Rawlinson, Kent Johnson and Karl Hexberg, four Yuba/Sutter residents that I am proud to say I live amongst. They all wrote letters printed in the Appeal-Democrat with honest convictions about the president we all thankfully voted out recently.
It was refreshing to read their letters expressing the honest truth about who that man is. I am looking forward to the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. They will have a great team of professionals in their administration.
It will be so nice to see their dedication to the wellbeing of all Americans regarding this out-of-control pandemic. It is killing more and more Americans every day. POTUS 45 didn’t believe science and seemed to always obfuscate and cheat his way and now 300,000 Americans are dead and the count just grows by thousands every day. He was a failure and it is terrifying to keep track of how bad COVID-19 continues to be.
I follow the mitigation of mask wearing, staying home unless I am at the shelter or buying groceries. I urge anyone that reads this to please follow the guidelines to get through this madness when we can all get vaccinations and slow down the spread of this ever-raging pandemic. We are all brothers and sisters in humanity. We all need to do our utmost to stop this plague. I am 65 years old and I remember how 9-11 impacted me. It was so depressing. Now we see another 9-11 almost every day. It is heartbreaking and not acceptable.
Jacquelyn Bockius,
Yuba City
