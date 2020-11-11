Today we went to Sutter County Animal Control to adopt a kitten. After we made our choice, they told us the adoption fee would include spay/neuter, vaccinations, ID tag and a general check-up coupon to use at our vet. The fee was $93.
Then the lady at the front desk asked if either of us was a veteran. My husband said yes. And she said "Well then, no charge! And thank you for your service."
We really want to give a big thank you to Sutter County and Animal Control. We promise this kitty will have a good home.
Tom and Martha MacGregor,
Yuba City
