Your paper on Feb. 4 ran a notice of a Public Forum Hearing to request a Rate Increase for our Utility provider. PG&E is asking the California Public Utility Commission to approve a rate increase of 18% for both Electricity & Natural Gas.
Supposedly the monies will be used for Reliability, Safety, fire remediation and a myriad of other proposed expenses which may include gifts to the CPUC members as in the past.
PG&E tells how the increase will effect the “typical” resident ($139 to $164.00) who use 500 kilowatts monthly, however they do not enumerate the cost for those who use much more than the 500 Kw during the summer months.
An additional request made to the CPUC for:
Direct Access (Solar Installation) will have their rate increased by 21.5%, in addition Solar users will pay $64.00 per month to offset Transmission & Distribution Charges.
Question we must ask (regarding T & D) when have you or I seen PG&E trucks installing new electrical or gas lines in our neighborhoods. Nothing has changed on our street in 35 years.
The Public should keep in mind that we have paid for Transmission & Distribution lines through many many increases over the years. This company has protected themselves by declaring Bankruptcy several time while increasing Salaries & Bonuses for Executives and management all at the expense of the Rate paying Public.
More to the point we the residents of Yuba City must form our own Utility similar to Gridley and get out from under the yoke of these Parasites.
Philip Treanor
Yuba City
