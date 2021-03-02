It seems very clear that PG&E can raise prices to pay for the damages that their faulty equipment caused on all the fires in California – all they have to do is call it something else. The rate increase is $8.73 a month to ... pay for wildfire reduction and power safety shut off; where is the fairness in this?
First off they are increasing the bill for power $5.01 a month and $3.72 for gas. I don’t recall gas causing any wildfires; I do remember gas blowing up San Bruno , California.
How is this fair and that’s not even talking about how many people were killed without any accountability, it seems the California attorney general is not doing anything to protect us from the utility companies.
James Thornton,
Marysville
