As I drive by the old Peach Tree Mall in Linda being torn down I had several emotions going through my head. I was saddened because I remember hanging out and working at that mall during its heyday in the mid-70s and early 80s. After the 86 flood the mall did not recover well and sat lifeless for decades. Now there is talk about Costco possibly going in where the mall was located. Costco or any other businesses coming to Linda would be amazing. However; if I were a potential business coming to Yuba county area I would think twice. One reason is look at the roads Lindhurst Ave and N. Beale Rd leading to the potential Costco. The property owners need to become responsible property owners. When driving on either of these roads you will find junk vehicles, falling apart truck containers and just a lot of built up trash. Definitely not too appealing to one’s eye. While I drive through Rocklin I ask myself how the elected officials of Rocklin did it. They thought ahead and planned, making nice multi lane roads with sidewalks and they built the stores first to bring in taxes and later built the homes. Yes, I like shopping in Rocklin I can go to any of their stores and do not have homeless people come up to my vehicle begging or someone holding cardboard signs asking for money. Not saying Rocklin doesn’t have homeless I just haven’t seen them while I am shopping.
Unfortunately Yuba County doesn’t appear to do well with planning. Just look at the Beatification/Safety median on N. Beale Rd., it is neither. After two years of the median being installed the traffic accidents nearly doubled, as far as being beautiful you be the judge. The county will probably get a weed abatement notice for having high weeds in the middle of N. Beale Rd. The median and the road is now being cut up and patched to put in infrastructure for the new sidewalks which was part of the original plan. Another example is River Oaks Blvd in Plumas Lake near Feather River Blvd. which was put in around 2006. The road goes from 4 lanes to 2 lanes with asphalt curbs and gutters which was supposed to be temporary and as homes were built the road would expand to 4 lanes. 17 years later it is the same with more homes being built. Last but not least the Plumas Lake homes on the East side of Hwy 70 next to the Bear River. There is only one way in and one way out (I know they say you can use the one lane bike lane in an emergency, I hope you have the keys to the bollards) you need to have several ways out. I was here for both the 86 & 97 floods, I know why they named it Plumas Lake. Yuba County you need the 5 P’s; Prior Planning Prevents Poor Performance.
Dave Gothrow
Linda
