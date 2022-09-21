Fresh out of UC Davis, I was hired by Clarence Summy, the then superintendent of the Yuba City High School District, to teach math. Our required dress included a tie with no jean pants allowed. In our home room first period we, the students and I, stood, put our hands over our heart, and said the Pledge of Allegiance.
Here is the pledge we recited:
I PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE to the FLAG of the UNITED STATES of AMERICA, and to the REPUBLIC for which it stands. One NATION, under GOD, INDIVISIBLE, with LIBERTY and JUSTICE for all.
Notice there are ten words or phrases capitalized. Each of these are delineated below.
PLEDGE: A solemn promise or agreement.
ALLEGIANCE: The loyalty of their citizens to their government.
FLAG: A typically rectangular piece of cloth marked with distinctive colors or designs and used as a symbol, as of a nation or organization, or as a means of signaling.
UNITED STATES of AMERICA: A republic in the N. western hemisphere comprising 48 conterminous states, the District of Colombia, and Alaska in North America, and Hawaii in the N. Pacific.
REPUBLIC: A state in which the supreme power rests in the body of its citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by representatives chosen directly or indirectly by them.
NATION: A body of people, associated with a particular territory, that is sufficiently conscious of its unity to seek or to possess a government peculiarly its own.
GOD: The creator and ruler of the universe. Supreme Being.
INDIVISIBLE: Not divisible; not separated into parts.
LIBERTY: Freedom from arbitrary or despotic government or control.
JUSTICE: The quality of being just; righteousness, equitableness, or moral rightness. just: Guided by reason, justice, and fairness.
The above definitions were taken from Webster’s College Dictionary, Copyright 1991, Random House, Inc. Notice salient words such as promise, loyalty, symbol, citizens, unity, creator, equitableness, fairness, as well as freedom from a despotic government.
In my estimate, one who believes the ideals of this pledge is an American Patriot. It is sad and troubling to hear and read that such citizens have been deemed terrorists.