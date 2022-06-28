Here’s one: On May 18th at 6:30 in the morning we were awakened by a neighbor telling my wife and I that a lady had run into my boat trailer that was parked on the side of our house.
After asking her how and if she was under the influence, she handed me what she said was her driver’s license which came out to be a California ID that had a wrong address on it. She stated she had car insurance which had been canceled because of non-payment. She admitted fault.
At that time, I called the Marysville Police Department. The officer in charge stated he could not do anything because they did not witness the accident. I thought about it for two days. Called again and an officer came to our house and stated to my wife, once again, they could not do anything.
It is a California vehicle code that when driving a vehicle in the State of California you must have a current driver’s license and have insurance at all times. At this time, she has still not been cited even though we have all of the information, which my wife and I told both officers.
Dennis Finley
Marysville