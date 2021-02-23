We seem to be somewhere between two popular movie lines.
One is, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore!” The other is, “You can’t handle the truth!”
Both these lines were yelled in the movies, and yelling seems to be the modus operandi of many, as if yelling louder than the other guy wins the argument. I am not given to that method of persuasion, but if I were to yell, it would be to proclaim that no matter what he has said you don’t like, done things you don’t like, or gone places he told others not to go, our current governor has been trying to save lives, even those who man the recall tables.
Thank you.
Bob Bush,
Yuba City
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.