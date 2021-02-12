Mr. Cooper (Bily M. Cooper, “Re: Socialists,” Feb. 6 Forum) is concerned about the Biden administration destroying the U.S. through a “socialist” agenda. I can assure you that in the history of the world there has never been a successful Socialist government. The risk is minimal, because we operate in a capitalist economic system, not communist. One has only to trust in the greed.
The Keystone Pipeline and the resulting layoff of employees had to have been foreseen by the management of the construction company; after all, it was something Biden repeatedly said he would do were he elected. I am sure management made arrangements to mitigate its impact.
The National Guard episode required them to be relocated to a parking garage. Having served 20 years in the Army I can tell you that there are many worse places to use as a staging area. This is much ado about nothing. Let it go.
“Kristall Nacht” occurred on November 9-10, 1938, and involved radicalized ant-semetic Nazis destroying the homes and businesses of Jews. To compare protestors who got out of hand and committed criminal acts upon property while demonstrating against infringement of their constitutional rights is irresponsible and inciteful. And of course, we would be remiss to not include those who attempted to take over the Michigan state government and kidnap the Governor; and, oh yeah, the Capitol of the United States. Knowing both are criminal acts, ask yourself, “is it worst to rob and vandalize a Target store or overthrow our elected government?”
I am all for free speech. It does have limits however. You do not have the right to yell “Fire” in a crowded theater when it is not true and thus cause panic. QANON is and has been falsely espousing conspiracy theories that directly undermine our democracy. Rational dissent is acceptable. Outright lies are not. These people are the “enemy within” that Mr. Cooper should fear.
Of Command, Control and, Communication, communication is the most important as command and control are difficult if it cannot be communicated. Recent efforts to take away QANON’s preferred methods of communication, Twitter, etc. must be applauded. Their delusional rhetoric will be blunted.
“Our children are being taught that the USA is a bad country.” says Mr. Cooper. Do not confuse “A Bad Country” with a “Country that has problems.” We have many serious problems that must be addressed. Remember, “Democracy is a bad form of government but, it is so much better than all the rest.”
I have to agree with you about the position of some of our teachers’ unions. Suck it up. The risk is within an acceptable range.
Mr. Cooper, you have not lost freedoms. Understand that the liberal socialist you fear have the exact same freedoms that you have and they like you will not tolerate their infringement. Have faith in your fellow man that we all seek a better way of life. Well, not QANON but the rest of us anyway.
David Hudspeth,
Yuba City
