According to today’s paper (Weds., Aug. 19 edition), Yuba Water Agency says that increasing hydroelectric energy output after a severe weather incident is “proactive?” Was the YWA waiting for the price to spike? Do we really want to pay more for electricity, do we enjoy having the electricity shut off, or did we appoint the wrong people?
The lightning on Monday caused a fire on our land in Arboga. When the electricity went out our well pump stopped working. If we could have used the well then we wouldn’t have needed the fire department. We learned to (and will) remedy our mistake, will you, YWA?
Lesley Clarkson,
Arboga