In a recent nationally televised town hall with undecided voters, President Trump audaciously claimed that Democrats were attempting to get rid of the pre-existing condition protections brought about by the Affordable Care Act (a.k.a. Obamacare). You heard that right, folks. Trump, who, along with his Republican cohorts has fought tooth-and-nail to repeal Obamacare for years, is now saying he, in fact, is the principle defender of one of Obamacare’s central tenets.
I have watched this man lie about every conceivable thing from lockerroom talk to porn star payoffs to journalist murders to face masks to. . . my goodness, the list goes on endlessly. ...
So for those of you who are tired of the lies, the incompetence, and the self-dealing, make sure you vote this November.
Brad Westmoreland,
Yuba City