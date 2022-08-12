There is so much to unpack with our local politician’s retort about Prop 27 in today’s paper
They all want to vote NO on Prop 27 but what they don’t understand or won’t tell you is that IF the out-of-state gambling entities lose, the Indians will then set up their own online versions.
It’s not about fairness for the tribes that don’t have casinos, (that never happened) or homelessness, (federally recognized gaming tribes make hundreds of BILLIONS a year and haven’t done anything to help that cause either), or the fact that underage people will be able to gamble online. Folks, underage people gamble now online.
No, it’s about MORE money for the tribes as well as having a monopoly. There will be LESS oversight with that arm of their gaming enterprise as well. The California Gaming Commission stated in a phone call, “yeah we oversee tribal operations but because they are sovereign, they pretty much do what they want anyway” which means, they are NOT regulated by anyone. The article stating that the tribes are, “such great stewards of money” is a huge laugh and a slap in the face of any California business owner. California is being devoured by gambling addiction. There are over 60 casinos in this state with more on the horizon, (Sky River in Elk Grove this September) and we are losing billions of dollars in tax revenues by way of them owning hotels, mini-marts, gas stations, and entertainment venues in addition to their casinos. (Not to mention the countless lives being ruined by this addiction.)
Because they are sovereign, they pay less in taxes. At least Prop 27, if passed, will be regulated by the state and California will receive hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue. Just a thought from a concerned Native American that DOESN’T belong to a federally recognized tribe.