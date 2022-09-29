Fellow citizens of Marysville: After I wrote a letter to the editor regarding property rights in Marysville on September 13, within hours of its publication, I was arrested by Marysville Police Department.
After two and 1/2 years, this is the culmination of "Protect and Serve" treatment I have received in trying to protect my property at 424 B Street, Marysville. While in custody and handcuffed at Yuba County Jail, and without any justification, I was slammed against a brick wall causing a contusion on face, open wound on elbow, injury to shoulder and extreme pain in the chest: "You will obey!"