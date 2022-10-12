The Secretary of State’s Official Voter Information Guide does not speak the truth about Proposition 1. The quick reference on page 5 states “A yes vote on this measure means: the California Constitution would be changed to expressly include existing rights to reproductive freedom – such as the right to choose whether or not to have an abortion…” (Emphasis added). In fact, there is no existing right in California to have an abortion up to the baby’s birth, except in a rare circumstance to protect the life or health of the mother.
That exception would no longer be legal if that Proposition 1 passes. The quick reference guide also states “No direct fiscal effect because reproductive rights already are protected by state law”. However, we know that most late term abortions are not now allowed under California Law, and that they are very expensive. We also know that our governor is inviting women, and many have already come, to California to obtain free abortions. This will cost the taxpayers.