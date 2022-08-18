Sir: Did I ever tell you how much I love my Country and how proud I am to be an American?
No? Then I do so now.
I am a PROUD AMERICAN. I also take pride in my right and your right to critique the government or a government official if I disagree with a policy decision. I also take pride in my right and your right to critique groups who are on the wrong track.
With pride in that right, I condemn those individuals or groups who are threatening violence against the Judge who signed off on the search warrant authorizing the FBI to search Mar A Lago. I condemn those who threaten violence against the FBI. I condemn the idea that violence and Civil War will solve any of our problems. I condemn threats of violence against election officials.
My Jesus says, "... all who take the sword will perish by the sword." (Matt 26:52)
If you are called to put your body on the line for a higher cause, then I honor you. If you think you are called to take someone's life from them, then you have fallen for a lie and I condemn you!
Sincerely, John Haven A Proud American
John Haven
Marysville
