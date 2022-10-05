In response to the recent letter about the absence of a public debate between our 2022 congressional candidates, it is a loss for voters when candidates refuse to participate in opportunities to help their future constituents learn more about them.
Candidates for public office are applying for a job, and debates are like job interviews. The voters are hiring a congressional representative. Why would we do that without interviewing them first? If Doug LaMalfa is unwilling to debate Max Steiner, we should refuse to hire him by denying him our vote in November.