The Other View article about QAnon going local in Shasta County was interesting in that it would appear QAnon is being forced back underground from whence it came. It appears to be losing steam at the national level due mainly to the numerous defeats its adherents have been dealt in recent elections. (Good riddance to bad rubbish I say.) It is probably more of a MAGA movement that has gone local but they seem to go hand-in-hand so it makes little difference.
With some notable exceptions I take pride in our elected officials (Predominantly Republican) who have kept most of this foolishness out of our local politics. We have had our Anti-Vaxx, Anti-Mandate, and conservative Education Activist but on the whole things have been kept to a low boil. For this I thank our elected officials. Not an enviable position.
Like in Shasta County, the MAGA/QAnon movement seems to have moved to softer targets such as education, LBGTQ and for some unknown reason continue to beat the drum of election fraud. Their positions on these issues is racist, homophobic and paranoid delusional. My concern is not that my granddaughter is exposed to the teaching of CRT and gains knowledge of the LBGTQ community but more that she is just able to read. If they want to abridge the truth of our society, I have to doubt they will be successful. If anything, the reverse will probably happen when their young active minds are motivated to inquire after the truth. It used to be that sex was the suppressed topic that was forbidden to be taught and we see where that has taken us. (Nothing more motivating than telling them they can't handle the truth.)
Conservatives would have you think our society will be better if access to the truth is controlled when the opposite is manifestly true. Knowing the truth breaks down the barriers of ignorance thus allowing us to move forward in a positive way.