The Other View article about QAnon going local in Shasta County was interesting in that it would appear QAnon is being forced back underground from whence it came. It appears to be losing steam at the national level due mainly to the numerous defeats its adherents have been dealt in recent elections. (Good riddance to bad rubbish I say.) It is probably more of a MAGA movement that has gone local but they seem to go hand-in-hand so it makes little difference.

With some notable exceptions I take pride in our elected officials (Predominantly Republican) who have kept most of this foolishness out of our local politics. We have had our Anti-Vaxx, Anti-Mandate, and conservative Education Activist but on the whole things have been kept to a low boil. For this I thank our elected officials. Not an enviable position.

Recommended for you