Our House of Representatives should have refused to seat QAnon Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. She and other QAnon Republicans don't have the common sense God gave a goose. It should be obvious to anyone that Hilary and her hordes or legions of cannibal pedophiles couldn't be operating out of a pizzeria: The cutlery isn't up to the job at hand. I'll grant you that children are more tender than adults just as veal is more tender than beef; but, even so, those round pizza cutters just aren't up to the task. Common sense tells us that Hillary and her hordes of cannibal pedophiles must at least be operating out of a steakhouse. Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor green has truly lowered the bar.
Charles Scarfe,
Yuba City
