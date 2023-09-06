So-called smart phones can be annoying but also quite entertaining. In the last few days notifications on my cell phone from Google Chrome include the following: Receive $1,945,725.64 – tap to get your $$$; Melt belly fat overnight; New message – Your Future; God is calling; Cash refund – $4198.07. How unbelievably insane! But no doubt there are those that would believe such notifications! Yes, we can all be gullible sometimes for various reasons.
Take, for example, the word “diversity.” There is certainly diversity in the animal and plant kingdoms, as well as skin color, height, weight and intellect in the kingdom of homo sapiens. Among us humans there are a multitude of different interests and talents. Unfortunately ”diversity” can now be used to silence, cancel, or condemn citizens for not agreeing with all behaviors of a particular group. Must US voters accept all behaviors of either political party? Must I accept the idea (to not be ridiculed) that there are more than two genders? Oops, my cell is sending another notification: Claim your Camp Lejeune settlement.
There are other words or phrases now being used that imply hidden meanings to control behaviors of US citizens. Here are a few: tolerance, systemic racism, affirmative action, social justice, equity, inclusion, and patriotism. Such words are being used as “bully words” to erase true diversity and cause conformity to the user’s views. Such use is no more than what psychologists call projection: Do as I say, not as I do. The “bullies” would like to subdue citizens into their view through name calling and condemnation, thus canceling creative juices essential for real diversity and originality necessary in a free society. Governments that employ such tactics to control its citizens are dangerous bullies that over time will destroy our constitutional republic.
What are we to believe? Do U.S. citizens have agreed-upon moral-ethical codes strong enough to subdue the “bullies?” One such US citizen, a member of a diverse sub-group of US citizens, had such a simple code of behavior. His ten Club Rules included “be neat and clean, be courteous and polite, obey your parents, protect the weak, be brave, study hard and learn all you can, never waste your food, love God and go to church, respect our flag and country.” Who was this person? He was on the cover or Life Magazine on July 12, 1943. He made over 100 movies and Walt Disney was the only competitor selling more memorabilia. He certainly would not have been an insane notification on my cell! He was the real deal.
Ok, give up? Roy Rogers, by today’s bully standards, would have been made fun of, ridiculed and canceled by many. Roy was not himself a bully, but courteously let people he disagreed with have their say. He was a courageous and peaceful warrior that stood for law, order, and justice. Maybe he wouldn’t fit into today’s so-called progressive culture, but he certainly wouldn’t stand by and let the top-down bullies handcuff his beliefs guaranteed in the constitution.