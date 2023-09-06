So-called smart phones can be annoying but also quite entertaining.  In the last few days notifications on my cell phone from Google Chrome include the following: Receive $1,945,725.64 – tap to get your $$$; Melt belly fat overnight; New message – Your Future; God is calling; Cash refund – $4198.07.  How unbelievably insane!  But no doubt there are those that would believe such notifications!  Yes, we can all be gullible sometimes for various reasons.  

Take, for example, the word “diversity.”  There is certainly diversity in the animal and plant kingdoms, as well as skin color, height, weight and intellect in the kingdom of homo sapiens.  Among us humans there are a multitude of different interests and talents.  Unfortunately ”diversity” can now be used to silence, cancel, or condemn citizens for not agreeing with all behaviors of a particular group.  Must US voters accept all behaviors of either political party?  Must I accept the idea (to not be ridiculed) that there are more than two genders? Oops, my cell is sending another notification:  Claim your Camp Lejeune settlement.  

