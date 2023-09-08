Mr. Fruhling in his letter to the editor on 9 September fears that he is being "Bullied" into "Conforming" with the "hidden meanings" of words that include: tolerance of diversity; elimination of systematic racism, affirmative action to counter-balance the inequities of opportunity; social justice for all, not just some; inclusion of all within a diverse society and, patriotism to our country. He wants to know if we as Americans "have an agreed upon moral-ethical code to subdue the Bullies?" I don't know about you but these words and phrases seem to in a large part embody the the very essence of the American spirit and and are in line with our religious beliefs. Why would we want to subdue them? Mr. Fruhling infers that Roy Rogers and his ten club rules would be at odds with such words? I cannot see where Roy would have a problem with diversity. After all he loved his horse. Had him stuffed as I recall.
In a way the acceptance of diversity within our society is an assurance of our peace and tranquility. If we do not give ALL the people a means to voice their concerns they will be forced to find other forms of expression such as protests.. It has happened before. It is a constitutional right. Think about it, we diversify to protect our investments and maximise our ROI. We spread the risk. Should we not promote diversity in our government to also spread the risk. Ask yourself, Why would anyone support action designed to deny peaceful participation in our society's government. In politics we diversify to insure equal representation so that everyone's voice can be heard and everyone believes they have input into the decisions that are made. Politicians who gerrymander and pass laws that hinder certain citizens from voting are in denial of these precepts and cause racial strife to manifest itself to the detriment of society. Without diverse representation we are more vulnerable. You don't have to agree with them but you must give them a seat at the table.